TuneCore Appoints Alisha Outridge as First Chief Technology and Product Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – TuneCore has appointed Alisha Outridge as the company’s first chief technology and product officer, Music Week reports. With TuneCore expanding in the streaming era, the music distributor is focused on utilizing technology to help creators grow their careers amid the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Outridge joins TuneCore with over 15 years of experience and expanding product offerings internationally at start-ups and larger companies. “Outridge has spent her career developing technology as an engineer, and later a product and engineering leader to build solutions that enable creators and brands to connect with their fans and people to connect in order to share what they love in music, media, social networking, and entertainment,” said a statement.

Andreea Gleeson, the CEO, of TuneCore, said: “TuneCore is deeply committed to building innovative tools that will help our artists and labels grow. Our company mission, roadmap, and priorities are focused around this. Bringing in Alisha to lead and unite our tech and product teams, to operate in lockstep, will allow us to continue moving forward seamlessly as the industry leader, building the absolute best service for our artists and labels. Her background at both start-ups and larger media companies, coupled with her entrepreneurial mindset, are critical in supporting TuneCore’s mission and driving innovation as the company continues to scale.”

Outridge said: “As a former oil painter, I have a deep appreciation for all forms of artistry and a keen understanding of the desire to monetize one’s art. The same way I taught myself how to code to sell my art online, my career has been about creating solutions to connect people, places, and brands. I’m excited to take on this important role at TuneCore, combining my two life passions being an artist and building technology to provide easy-to-use, end-to-end solutions combining art and commerce.”

Outridge joins TuneCore from her position as the chief product officer and entrepreneur-in-residence of Two Canoes in New York City. While at Two Canoes, Outridge helped create a new blockchain-based e-commerce and loyalty platform for the company.

Earlier this month, the company launched a new pricing program, TuneCore Unlimited, including a free price plan.