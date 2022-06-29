DistroKid Debuts Video Distribution Service

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie music distributor DistroKid announced the launch of DistroVid, a new music video distribution service aimed at helping indie artists develop their careers.

The video platform allows artists to upload an unlimited number of music videos for distribution to digital service providers with an annual subscription.

At launch, DistroKid has partnerships with major platforms, including Apple, Amazon Music, Tidal, and VEVO, among others, with agreements with additional DSPs expected in the coming months.

Membership in the platform costs $99 and allows users to upload an unlimited number of music videos to the service.

“Many streaming services have begun playing music videos in addition to audio–but until now there hasn’t been a great way for independent artists to get their music videos into these services,” said Philip Kaplan, Founder and CEO of DistroKid. “Our new music video service, called DistroVid, makes it super easy & affordable for independent artists to get their music videos everywhere.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with DistroVid to provide a direct pipeline to Vevo for independent artists,” says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent, Vevo. “Now more than ever, music videos are an essential part of an artist’s release strategy, providing a valuable promotional opportunity to connect with fans on a deeper level. We’re so excited to assist in building an additional bridge for artists to their fans and to bring their music videos to more screens, and more music fans, across the globe.”