Mandy Moore Cancels All Of Her Shows For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — “Candy” singer-songwriter and actor Mandy Moore announced that she’s canceled all of her remaining concerts for 2022, citing the trials of pregnancy.

Moore revealed that she was pregnant with her second son with her partner, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, in June.

In a statement posted to her website, Moore said:

Friends,

It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022. It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.

When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.

Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision.

I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!

Moore was slated to perform a series of shows throughout the Western U.S. this summer, including gigs at the Paramount Theatre in Austin on July 8, First Avenue in Minneapolis on July 12, and the Fillmore San Francisco on July 20th, among others.

According to Moore, all tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase.