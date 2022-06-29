Taylor Perry Promoted To Account Executive At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Taylor Perry to the role of Account Executive.

Taylor, who previously toiled at Shore Fire as a Junior Account Exec, attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a degree in Recorded Music Entrepreneurship from the Clive Davis Institute.

During her tenure in college, she landed internships across the industry at the NUE Agency, mtheory, NuWave Media, BMG, and Paradigm Talent Agency, as well as multiple roles at the Clive Davis Institute’s in-house student-run record label.

She joined Shore Fire after graduation in 2020, starting as a Publicity Assistant and quickly working her way up to Junior Account Executive.

While at Shore Fire, Perry collaborated with artists such as Nataly Dawn, Jewel, Todd Rundgren, James Taylor, and Cedric Burnside.

“As a songwriter and musician herself, Taylor approaches every project with empathy, creativity and commitment,” says Senior Account Executive Max Lefkowitz. “She always digs deep to understand and properly frame a story, and in the process makes herself indispensable to the campaigns she works. We are fortunate to have her here at Shore Fire and so are our clients.”