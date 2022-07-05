Michael Bond Hired as Label Manager for Social Family Records

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Indie record label, Social Family Records (SFR) has hired Michael Bond as label manager, effective Tuesday (July 5). SFR represents a roster of country artists, including Hayley Jensen, Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes, Kate Hindle , and more.

The indie label launched in 2012 and is distributed by Universal Music for its physical product, and The Orchard for digital. Golden Robot acquired the then adult-contemporary label in 2016.

Bond joins from Country Rocks Festival and is well-known in Australia’s country music scene.

“I am looking forward to working with the current roster of artists and offering them all the support they need and more including live music opportunities and a real chance to get their music heard in overseas markets,” Bond said.

According to president Mark Alexander-Erber, “With Michael’s vast knowledge, the backing of Golden Robot’s extensive overseas network and new financial investment into the label, we know that this is the beginning of something very special for the Australian and International country music scene.”

Bond replaces Nardia Drayton, who announced her departure and future plans on Monday.