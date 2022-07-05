Whitesnake Cancels All Remaining European Farewell Tour Dates - US Dates Are Still On ... For Now

(CelebrityAccess) – Whitesnake announced the cancelation of all their remaining European farewell tour dates, citing “health challenges” recently experienced by several band members.

The 80’s hair metal group had already dropped several recent shows. Guitarist Reb Beach had been unable to appear at a handful of earlier dates, then drummer Tommy Aldridge’s illness caused a few cancellations. Finally, frontman David Coverdale was ordered by doctors to avoid performing, which led to more cancellations.

“It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce that, due to continuing health challenges, doctor’s orders, and our concern for everyone’s health and safety, Whitesnake is unable to continue its European farewell tour,” Coverdale reported via social media.

He continued: “I extend my sincere apologies to all of Whitesnake’s amazing fans who have been looking forward to the remaining scheduled shows of this tour; all of our amazing, fabulous Snakes and tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and all of the promoters and other professionals who have helped set up the tour… I appreciate and love you all!”

Coverdale, 70, had previously explained that Beach “went down temporarily and he missed a couple of shows,” with fellow guitarist Hoeckstra having doubled up his duties and that Aldridge’s condition meant he “missed the first show ever in his career.” He’d added of his own issues: “I started feeling a bit under the weather two days ago and was just diagnosed with an infection of the sinus and trachea. The doctor recommends five days of no singing and bed rest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Coverdale (@whitesnake)

As of press time, the tour is scheduled to pick back up on August 18 in Providence, RI and end in Vegas on October 21st.