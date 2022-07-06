Limewire Relaunches As An NFT Collectables Platform

(Hypebot) –Former filesharing platform LimeWire has been relaunched as a digital music collectibles platform and marketplace including drummer and web3 pioneer Travis Barker’s first-ever NFT collection.

Barker, Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, Dillon Francis, FitLit Club featuring Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous, Gramatik, 7 Aurelius and Elijah Blake will drop exclusive NFT collections on LimeWire in the coming weeks.

Designed To Make NFT’s easier for Artists & Fans

The new LimeWire platform is designed to lower the barrier of entry into NFTs for both artists and collectors.

Fans can sign up at limewire.com to gain access to the LimeWire marketplace ahead of collection launches and make payments easily via credit cards,

“We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognize and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat,” said Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire Co-CEO. “LimeWire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way and retain more of their earnings.”

Travis Barker’s First NFT Collection

Barker will release his first-ever NFT collection on LimeWire. The NFTs will feature behind-the-scenes studio footage of his creative process. He will also release a one-of-one NFT that is a 3D model of his drum set and the physical drum set he used at concerts and rehearsals.

“I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on LimeWire,” said Barker. “I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans – even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.“