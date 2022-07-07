Bring Me the Horizon Announce New Single and North American Tour in the Fall With Knocked Loose and grandson

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet – Bring Me The Horizon resumes the next chapter of their successful journey with the release of a new single entitled “sTraNgeRs”, released on Wednesday (July 6). The track is the latest single to be released from their acclaimed Post Human album series. They kicked off the Post Human era in 2020 with the release of the first of four EPs aptly titled Post Human: SURVIVAL HORROR. The critically acclaimed release debuted at No. 1 on the UK Album chart.

Frontman of the band, Oli Sykes explains “The song came out of a long writing trip in Los Angeles, and as soon as the lyric ‘we’re just a room full of strangers’ came it took on such a deeper double meaning – how it would feel to be performing it live as that’s what it is.. all strangers connecting on this mad level… and that it was like rehab… Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I’m so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they’re not in this alone… and we’re a community here to help each other”.

The band wanted to share the very personal mental health journeys to help and inspire others and asked fans if they would like to anonymously contribute and play a part in the process. The response was overwhelming and these stories became the official video, which was revealed across the band’s social media pages this week. These shorts formed the haunting mini-film that accompanies ”sTraNgeRs”, giving a glimpse into a very personal world.

In addition, the band has announced a North American tour set to take place in the fall with Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain. Bring Me The Horizon are vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Bring Me The Horizon Live Dates:

~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

Sep 22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ~

Sep 25 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena ~

Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

Sep 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

Sep 30 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena ~

Oct 01 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~

Oct 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ~

Oct 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ~

Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Oct 09 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena ~

Oct 15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

Oct 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center ~

Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ~

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival