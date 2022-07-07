Phish Announces the 6th Installment of PHISH: Riviera Maya – The All-Inclusive Concert Vacation

RIVIERA MAYA, MX (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic jam band Phish will return to Mexico for its sixth installment of Phish: Riviera Maya, the band’s yearly destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023. The all-inclusive event features four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday and ending with a special early evening show on Sunday, all against the backdrop of Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya packages will go on sale to the public on Wednesday (July 13). Previous Phish: Riviera Maya guests will be invited to return with an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins Tuesday (July 12).

The 2023 Riviera Maya event will be hosted at the Moon Palace Cancún, just steps from Phish’s state-of-the-art concert venue. The nightly performances are supplemented by daytime pool parties and late-night DJ sets to keep fans entertained all weekend long. Concert attendees are encouraged to explore the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures such as diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, and sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

Additionally, Phish’s summer tour will pick back up on July 14 at Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, and end with the band’s four-night stand from September 1-4 at Commerce City’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Phish: Riviera Maya continues in partnership with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts, which have been designated as low-carbon tourism providers. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfills, directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

PHISH

July 14 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

July 15 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

July 16 – Maine Savings Amphitheatre – Bangor, ME

July 19 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

July 20 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

July 22 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY

July 23 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY

July 24 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

July 26 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

July 27 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

July 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

July 30 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

July 31 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

August 2 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

August 3 – Pine Knob Music Amphitheatre – Clarkston, MI

August 5 – Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

August 6 – Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

August 7 – Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

August 10 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

August 12 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

August 13 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

August 14 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

September 1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

September 2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

September 3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

September 4 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO