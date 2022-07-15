Paramore Announce Their First U.S. Tour In 5 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — Paramore are once more hitting the road in North America for their first tour since 2018 with a dozen special performances scheduled throughout the fall of 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour commences at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield on October 2nd with club, theater and festival plays throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on Nov. 19th at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Additional festival plays include three sets at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, and two shows at Austin City Limits in October.

Verified fan presales start on July 20, followed by general public onsale on July 22nd.