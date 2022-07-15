The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel Multiple Shows Over Health Issues

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — The indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to cancel several shows in Australia due to unspecified health issues.

The affected dates include shows in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as the band’s set at the Splendour In The Grass festival.

In a statement posted to their social media, a rep for the band said: “We apologize for such disappointing news. It weighs heavily on us. We have been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.

They also apologized to their support act, writing: “Wet Leg, we were so excited to play with you and hope we can do shows together in the future.”

All purchased tickets for the Melbourne and Sydney shows will be refunded, the statement added.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are next slated to perform at the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Montreal on July 29th.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced they were planning to return to the road last March after a 3-year hiatus. Last May, they announced a new album, their first in almost a decade, was in the works via Secretly Canadian, and teased the new release with a new single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” feat. Perfume Genius.