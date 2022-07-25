Rolling Loud Miami Brings the Drama – Kid Cudi Leaves the Stage, Ye Shows After Bailing on His Headlining Performance, Plus Travis Scott and Kodak Black

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Rolling Loud Miami, which took place this place weekend (July 22 – July 24) at Hard Rock Stadium brought all the drama throughout the weekend’s big bash.

The festival kicked off Friday night (July 22), with Kid Cudi as the replacement headliner for Ye (fka Kanye West). The festival announced earlier this week that Ye had dropped out of his headlining performance, allegedly due to Rolling Loud organizers not allowing Travis Scott to perform.

An official statement from festival co-founders, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, read, “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

It appears not much as Cudi walked off the stage after a few songs, but not after warning the crowd he was going to do so. In video footage posted on Twitter, it shows Cudi getting hit with what looks like water bottles. After getting hit in the face, he told the crowd, “I will f*cking leave. If I get hit with one more f*cking thing – if I see one more f*cking thing on this f*cking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f*ck with me.” The crowd didn’t heed the warning as another water bottle flew through the air. Cudi dropped his mic, left the stage, and didn’t return.

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

Rolling Loud issued a statement, writing: “Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

Saturday (July 23) brought day 2 and Ye made his surprise appearance during Lil Durk‘s set. He was wearing a mask and performed during Durk’s song, “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” featured on The Life of Pablo album. The track originally featured Kid Cudi. It’s the latest back and forth between the two rappers whose feud has been ongoing since Ye called him out for being friends with Kim K’s man, Pete Davidson earlier this year.

Also on Saturday, during Future‘s headlining set, MC Travis Scott walked onto the stage to roaring applause. He performed through two of his songs and spent a good amount of time on stage as reported by TMZ. Judging by the thunderous appreciation of the crowd, they enjoyed having Scott there as much as he seemed to love taking the stage again. Yet, another mystery in the Ye canceling saga.

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMED ‘GOOSEBUMPS’ AT ROLLING LOUD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsHYo0va2z — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022

Kendrick Lamar received a helping hand from surprise guest Kodak Black as he closed out an exciting Rolling Loud on Sunday night (July 24). The duo performed their “Silent Hill” song collaboration together for the first time. Black was sporting a GPS ankle monitor during his performance due to his recent drug trafficking arrest, where he was sentenced to home confinement. He also performed his own solo set earlier in the evening.