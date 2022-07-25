Weekends With Adele Las Vegas Residency Back On As New Dates Announced

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Weekends with Adele, the hotly-anticipated Las Vegas residency that was postponed in January 2021 due to “logistical issues” is back on. The new dates were released today (July 25) with the residency now running from November 2022 to March 2023.

The 24 original show dates (taking place on Friday and Saturdays) have now had 8 additional dates added for a total of 32 shows – all taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In a note on her website, Adele wrote, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you x Adele.”

A select number of tickets will be available for all 32 performances. Access will be limited with priority given to the fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted. Eligible fans will receive an email from Ticketmaster on Wednesday (August 3) with more information.

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES:

Show 1 Friday November 18, 2022

Show 2 Saturday November 19, 2022

Show 3 Friday November 25, 2022

Show 4 Saturday November 26, 2022

Show 5 Friday December 2, 2022

Show 6 Saturday December 3, 2022

Show 7 Friday December 9, 2022

Show 8 Saturday December 10, 2022

Show 9 Friday December 16, 2022

Show 10 Saturday December 17, 2022

Show 11 Friday December 23, 2022

Show 12 Saturday December 24, 2022

Show 13 Friday January 20, 2023

Show 14 Saturday January 21, 2023

Show 15 Friday January 27, 2023

Show 16 Saturday January 28, 2023

Show 17 Friday February 3, 2023

Show 18 Saturday February 4, 2023

Show 19 Friday February 10, 2023

Show 20 Saturday February 11, 2023

Show 21 Friday February 17, 2023

Show 22 Saturday February 18, 2023

Show 23 Friday February 24, 2023

Show 24 Saturday February 25, 2023

Show 25 Friday March 3, 2023

Show 26 Saturday March 4, 2023

Show 27 Friday March 10, 2023

Show 28 Saturday March 11, 2023

Show 29 Friday March 17, 2023

Show 30 Saturday March 18, 2023

Show 31 Friday March 24, 2023

Show 32 Saturday March 25, 2023