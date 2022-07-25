Tom Morello Accidentally Knocked Off Stage As Security Handles Unruly Fan During Toronto Show

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine (RATM) guitarist Tom Morello ate the floor Saturday night (July 23) during their Scotiabank Arena Toronto tour stop, as he was accidentally knocked off stage by the security team.

While playing their hit song, “Killing in the Name”, the iconic guitarist was accidentally knocked over by a member of the security team who was sprinting towards an unruly fan who had snuck onto and ran across the stage.

Frontman Zack de la Rocha, who has been performing while seated due to a foot injury continued singing for a few moments before realizing there was an issue and stopped the show. “Hold up, hold up, hold up,” the politically charged rapper said, motioning to the others to stop their performance.

Morello, all smiles quickly stood up on the speaker, arms raised in a V, and indicated to the crowd that he was ok and not harmed. After the musician stepped back onto the stage with guitar in hand, de la Rocha had something to say.

“Whoever the f*ck gets wise like that, don’t try that shit again,” he warned. “Sorry, we’re cool, we love y’all, but don’t do that!”

Morello then motioned for the group to restart the song from the top, and Rage finished off their 18-song set.

RATM’s lengthy Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels launched on July 9 at the sold-out Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, marking Rage’s first show in nearly a decade.