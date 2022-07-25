Shore Fire Media Promotes Andrea Evenson To Director Of Publicity

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading Public Relations (PR) firm representing top talent in the arts and entertainment sectors, has promoted Andrea Evenson to Director of Publicity as announced on Thursday (July 21).

Evenson, who joined Shore Fire’s Nashville office in 2015, has worked on campaigns for Lee Ann Womack, Baby Shark Live!, Sam and Colby, Chase Bryant, Amythyst Kiah, and Scarypoolparty, among others. She has been integral to developing Shore Fire’s roster of social media influencer talent, including but not limited to – Scotty Sire, Shawn Johnson East, and Jacob Sartorius. Evenson was also named one of Business Insider‘s Top 30 PR Pros.

“From the moment Andrea started at Shore Fire over seven years ago, it was clear that she was a go-getter with strong communication skills and a hunger to learn and grow,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Mark Satlof. “Her diverse interests and innate curiosity have made her a powerhouse in our Nashville office. I am pleased to congratulate her on her promotion to Shore Fire’s senior ranks.”

The Lawrenceville, GA-born Evenson graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in PR. Early roles at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, and Universal Music Group (UMG), provided early exposure to the entertainment industry.

Evenson said via a press release, “I started working at Shore Fire seven years ago with a love of music, storytelling, and culture. Having the ability to get creative and follow your passion is always the dream, and I’m immensely grateful that Shore Fire has continued to give me the opportunity to do just that. It’s such an honor to work alongside some of the most innovative, dynamic, and game-changing colleagues in the business.”