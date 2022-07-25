Simon Cowell Signs With Management Firm the YMU Group for UK Representation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The reality show judge everyone loves to hate, Simon Cowell has signed to talent management company YMU for UK representation. YMU announced the signing Monday (July 25) stating the “global creative visionary” has signed to its entertainment division and will be managed by Executive Director Chris Hughes.

YMU will work with Cowell across all facets of his business including TV formats, partnerships, books, and more. YMU Group specializes in entertainment, music, sport, art, social, literary, and business management.

Mary Bekhait, YMU Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled that Simon has chosen YMU to be his management partner and are excited to support and further grow his unparalleled success in the entertainment and music sectors. YMU has invested heavily over the years in our international team of media experts precisely to attract and support clients of Simon’s stature – we can’t wait to get started.”

Cowell said: “I’m very excited to be working with YMU in the UK, they are a fantastic team.”

Their worldwide talent roster includes Steve Aoki, The Rolling Stones, Pentatonix, Davina McCall, and Take That, among many others.

Cowell is represented by WME in the US and the rest of the world.