Kid Rock Fans Lose Their Minds in North Dakota ... As Show is Canceled After an Almost Two-Hour Delay

MINOT, ND (CelebrityAccess) – Kid Rock (born Robert Ritchie) was slated to take the stage Friday night (July 22) at the North Dakota State Fair but the show was canceled after an almost 2-hour delay due to bad weather. Those in attendance didn’t take kindly to that news and let their feelings be known.

Rock was scheduled to take the stage at approximately 9:30 pm, after a 2-hours long performance by the opening band, Night Ranger. TMZ reports that a storm was forming right on the outskirts of Minot with wind and lighting, which kept delaying his performance.

The 18,000-plus capacity crowd had nothing to do but stand around and drink when around 11 pm, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department took to the mic and announced the show would NOT go on. In the footage seen below, the crowd immediately began to rebel, throwing beer cans and water bottles at the stage, one fan even climbed onto the stage before security tackled him. Another attendee was handcuffed and led away by the police.

Rock took to his official Twitter account, apologizing to fans and blaming Mother Nature for the cancellation.

SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) July 23, 2022

To cut any backlash before it began, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department released a statement of their own saying it was not their decision to cancel the concert, all they did was announce the cancellation.

The North Dakota State Fair also released a statement for those in attendance – they cited safety concerns due to the weather and promised to issue refunds to all ticket holders.