Ticket Reservation Platform Lyte Becomes A Sponsor Of The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticket reservation platform Lyte announced the launch of a sponsorship initiative with the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

Formed at the beginning of the pandemic, NITO is a non-profit trade organization composed of 1030 live music agents and agencies, managers and management companies, artists and associates with a focus on political advocacy on behalf of the independent music industry.

Lyte’s sponsorship of NITO will provide crucial financial assistance for the advocacy organization and will also allow NITO artists and tours to make use of Lyte’s ticketing and reservation technology.

“Lyte has supported the independent music community for some time now. After meeting with CEO Ant Taylor and Chief Strategy Officer Lawrence Peryer it became clear that their involvement in touring projects could be useful and potentially invaluable to us independents. Their interest and concern regarding Artists and their ‘fan’s experience’ is extremely important. To then find that they were not only interested but willing to sponsor NITO was the icing on the cake. During our lengthy interview process, our full Board of Directors came away with a similar feeling, and now they are officially NITO’s first sponsor.” – NITO Board Secretary Wayne Forte of Entourage Talent Associates

“Lyte is grateful to be able to support NITO and to work with their member community to build a more robust and artist-centered live music ecosystem,” says Lyte’s Chief Commercial Officer Lawrence Peryer. “NITO’s mission is inspiring and like Lyte is focused on making the live events space a place of joy for artists and fans.”