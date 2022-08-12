Flannel Nation Festival Canceled After Multiple Bands Drop Off The Lineup

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The nostalgia-heavy ’90s alt-rock Flannel Nation Music Festival has been canceled after bands started dropping off the event’s lineup.

Originally planned to take place at the Port of Los Angeles on August 13th with a lineup that included Everclear, Candlebox, and Cracker, organizers announced on social media this week that the event will not be moving forward due to “logistical setbacks.”

“We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event. Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced,” festival organizers said.

While festival organizers did not provide details on the logistical challenges that led to the cancellation, the festival appeared to come unraveled on Tuesday after several bands, including headliners Everclear, announced they were dropping out of the event.

While some of the bands such as Candlebox cited “unforeseen circumstances,” Everclear took to Instagram to express concern about the organization of the festival.