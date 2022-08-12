Greg Oliver Agency (GOA) Music Announces Staff Promotions and New Additions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Greg Oliver Agency (GOA Music & Speakers) is proud to announce a staff promotion along with three additions to its team. Senior Agent Ember Tanksley has been promoted to Vice President (VP) and will oversee all operations of GOA Music. David Richt and Courtney Long have joined the company as booking coordinators and Justin Dorris has been promoted to an agent for GOA Speakers.

Tanksley has been with GOA Music for eleven years, previously working at William Morris Agency (WMA) for ten years. Richt, a Belmont University graduate, was a Music Director in Miami before joining the GOA team. Trevecca University grad Long interned for Jeff Roberts and Associates, Proper Management, and Round Table Management. Dorris, worked for AEG Live, Charles Dorris and Associates and DR Artist Management as former Head of Booking.

“I’m excited for our growth with the addition of David Richt and Courtney Long to the GOA Music team and Justin Dorris to GOA Speakers,” shares Greg Oliver, President & CEO/GOA Music & Speakers. “I am also so pleased to see Ember Tanksley be promoted from Sr Agent to VP of GOA Music. I have worked with Ember for the past eleven years and have not worked with anyone more passionate and dedicated to her job and the artists she serves.”