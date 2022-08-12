Range Media Partners Announces Two Key Hires to its Music Division

(CelebrityAccess) – Range Media Partners has appointed Lisa Wolfe and Sam Drake to its music division. Former Columbia and Modest! Management executive Wolfe joins as Senior Vice President (SVP) Operations, and Drake arrives as Director of A&R Publishing.

Wolfe served as Vice President (VP) of promotion and marketing at Columbia, overseeing campaigns for Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and more. At Modest! Management, she worked with One Direction, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Niall Horan, Anthony Ramos, and Little Mix.

Drake spent seven years in A&R at Sony Music Publishing. Her signings included New Zealand-based artist Benee and Jon Bellion, who has written and produced for Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, Halsey, Justin Bieber, and more. Drake has already signed songwriter Geoff Warburton to Range’s management roster.

Range co-founder and managing partner Matt Graham said: “Lisa Wolfe is an outstanding all-around executive with vast experience in the music business. We couldn’t feel more privileged to have her join our company as the SVP of operations to help continue to ensure that our communication and services are as finely tuned as possible. Her knowledge of promotion, artist development, and global touring has been invaluable to our younger executives and artists alike.”

He added: “Sam Drake is an outstanding publishing executive who came to us with a real desire to broaden her skills and become not just a great A&R and publisher, but a highly skilled manager capable of overseeing all aspects of a writer/producer’s career. We are already seeing her thrive within Range and signing at a high level, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our impending publishing venture.”

Range’s music division launched in 2021 and started a label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin).