The 1975 Announced as Leeds and Reading Festival Headliners

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Reading and Leeds Festival have announced that The 1975 will join the bill as headliners, replacing Rage Against The Machine (RATM), who have canceled the UK and European legs of their tour due to “medical guidance” for leadman Zach de la Rocha.

Returning to the main stage at both sites – Reading takes place on Sunday (August 28) and Leeds on Friday (August 26). This will be the first time the band has played in the UK since 2020.

The Manchester four-piece, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann, and Ross MacDonald, are preparing to release their upcoming fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, scheduled to be released in October 14 via Dirty Hit Records.

RATM announced yesterday (August 11) that medical professionals have advised them to cancel the August and September 2022 UK and European legs of their tour.

Other headliners at this year’s Reading and Leeds include the Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bring Me The Horizon are confirmed as headliners.