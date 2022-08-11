Holiday Lights Event Company Enchant Names LeeAnne Stables Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Enchant, producers of holiday light event experiences, announced the appointment of public relations and marketing veteran LeeAnne Stables as the company’s first-ever chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Stables will oversee Enchant’s marketing, sales and sponsorship operations as the company prepares for a major expansion with plans to bring events to eight different markets in North America in 2022.

“LeeAnne’s reputation and proven success across the entertainment industry in marketing, partnerships and brand communication is impressive; and we are thrilled to add her creativity and leadership to our expanding business,” said Enchant Founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “She is a dynamic marketer attracting a talented team with a strategy to drive millions of Enchant guests to create holiday memories with family and friends and make Enchant their annual tradition.” Stables reports directly to Johnston and joins an impressive executive team that includes longtime Cirque du Soleil executive Jerry Nadal, recently announced as Enchant COO.

Stables brings more than two decades of marketing experience to her new gig, including past roles in the film and television industry such as at Paramount Pictures, where she served as the key promo wrangler and landed marketing partners and licensing deals for IP such as “Mission Impossible” and “Star Trek.”

She has also held senior roles at Universal Studios, E! Entertainment Television and Sega GameWorks, as well as her own firm, Last Look Marketing.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to take the amazing event that Kevin created in 2016 and build the Enchant brand into the premiere, illuminated holiday experience all across North America,” said Stables. “I loved my time in the movie business, but Christmas is one release date that is never going to change! The world needs more fun, safe, immersive events that build community; and that is exactly what Enchant is …. we just bring along millions of incredible lights, ice skating trails, Santa s’mores, and tasty holiday cocktails. I can’t wait.”