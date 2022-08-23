Australian “You’re The Voice” Singer, John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – John Farnham, the Australian singer best known for his comeback hit, “You’re the Voice,” has been diagnosed with cancer. The 73-year-old icon recently discovered a cancerous tumor and underwent surgery on Tuesday (August 23) in a Victoria-area hospital, reads a statement from his family.

Farnham has now come out of the day-long surgery, which began at 8 am and finished at 7:30 pm, via a family spokesperson. He is currently in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Farnham, 73, said he was grateful to have the best specialist care available.

“Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” he said. “The one thing I know for sure is that we have the best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said the 73-year-old was in good spirits and had been “cracking jokes with the doctors” before the procedure, as reported by SMH.com.

“Surgeons are confident they can get it all and that the operation will be successful,” Wilkins said.

Farnham is one of Australia’s most successful recording artists with hits spanning over the course of five decades. He has been recognized with awards and honors on many occasions, including the 1987 Australian of the Year, he was made Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996, he’s collected 21 ARIA Awards (the most by a solo artist), and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2003.

Farnham has had health scares in the past. The singer was hospitalized with a severe kidney infection in 2019 that forced him to cancel several shows and left him dehydrated. At the time, Farnham told the media he had been “very unwell,” and the experience had prompted him to give up smoking and cut back on alcohol to look after his health.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was difficult to hear the news that Farnham had been diagnosed with cancer.

“All Australians love John Farnham,” Albanese said. “John Farnham has been and continues to be a great Australian. He has not only provided entertainment for Australians over many decades, but he also has been a contributor to the nation.”

During a press conference at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre on Tuesday morning, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also wished Farnham well.

“I think everybody loves John Farnham,” he said. “He’s such a big part of our story, such a wonderful person, and we wish him and his family well at what is surely a tough time. I’m sure he’s getting first-class care. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, and we wish him all the best.”