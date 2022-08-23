Coliseo Live Opened This Month as the Largest Multipurpose Arena in Latin America

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA (CelebrityAccess) – The largest multipurpose arena in Latin America opened earlier this month in Colombia’s capital, Bogotá.

The 24,000-capacity Coliseo Live (Colosseum Live) opened its doors on August 12 with two shows by global superstars – Marc Anthony and Christian Nodal.

Other artists slated to perform at the arena in 2022 include Arctic Monkeys, Imagine Dragons, Daddy Yankee, and more.

“The arena was designed to mark and promote not only musical events but also corporate, sports, gastronomic, and family events,” Miguel Caballero, general director of Coliseo Live, told Portafolio. Investments in this structure exceeded 100 million dollars, and it has all the technology that the great entertainment centers in the world have.

The previous incarnation of the arena was acquired in 2019 by Henry Cárdenas, president and executive director of US-based promoter Cárdenas Marketing Network (CNM). Cárdenas also leads Cárdenas Entertainment and Marketing Group (CEMG), founded in 2018 to manage the Arena Bogotá/Coliseo Live project. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Colombia-born Cárdenas says he made a “multimillion-dollar investment” in the arena.

“For many years, I have dreamed of a scenario that would have nothing to envy of the great arenas that exist in first-world countries, and that is what we bet on,” says Cárdenas.

The new arena is near Movistar Arena with a capacity of 15,000. It was Colombia’s first-ever arena and hosts around 90 shows per year.