The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Logan Ury

Logan Ury is a behavioral scientist turned dating coach, and the author of the book “How To Not Die Alone.” As the Director of Relationship Science at the dating app Hinge, she leads a research team dedicated to helping people find love. After studying psychology at Harvard, Logan ran Google’s behavioral science team—the Irrational Lab. Her work has appeared in “The New York Times,” “The Atlantic,” “TIME,” “The Washington Post,” “GQ,” “Glamour,” “Vice,” and on HBO and the BBC. If you’re looking for love, or just interested in relationships, you’ll be riveted and inspired to take action. Do you know how to fill out your dating profile? Do you know your profile photo can change an empty inbox into a full one? Are you wondering whether to continue or end a relationship and how to do it? Logan is the expert, you’ll love listening to her!

