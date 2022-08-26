Indie Duo Girlpool Announce Break-Up and Several Tour Date Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The indie rock duo, natives of Los Angeles – Girlpool (Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker) have decided to call it quits. The rock and songwriting duo announced their split on Thursday (August 25) alongside several tour date cancellations.

A statement from the band reads:

“After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters. This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration of the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

The duo went on to list dates on their forthcoming North American tour that have been canceled as a result of this decision. “All tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase,” the band wrote. “We appreciate your ongoing love and support.”

Tividad and Tucker met as teenagers at the all-ages LA venue, The Smell, and began Girlpool in 2013. Throughout their nine-year career, they released four studio albums, Before the World Was Big (2015), Powerplant (2017), What Chaos is Imaginary (2019), Forgiveness (2022), two EPs, and numerous singles.

See Girlpool’s updated final tour poster below; all canceled dates have been removed.