EMI Signs Olly Murs And Announces First New Album in Four Years

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Olly Murs announced Thursday (August 25) that he has signed to EMI Records and is set to release his first new album in over four years. Before EMI, he had 12 successful years with Sony.

Murs, who is about to start his fifth season with the Voice and is also working on the second series of Starstruck, is currently in the studio working on the new album, scheduled to be released in the Fall.

Speaking about the deal, Murs said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be signing with EMI, a super label with a great roster of talent,” Olly enthused. “I now have a new family, a new team, and I can’t wait for this exciting new chapter in my music career.”

An official press release stated that Murs joined EMI because he “felt it was time for a change.” Throughout his music career, Murs has accumulated six multi-platinum albums, four No.1 albums, four No.1 singles, 6 million monthly Spotify listeners, and sold 1.8 million tickets on his 20-date 2019 UK arena tour. His best-selling album to date is 2012’s Right Place Right Time.

EMI co-president Rebecca Allen said: “The EMI label is delighted to welcome Olly to the family. Jo Charrington and Olly’s long-standing relationship and successes together give us the best opportunity to build and deliver an even more ambitious new chapter.”