Live Announces Launch of New Awards Ceremony Being Established in the UK – live Awards 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – LIVE (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment), the collective voice of the UK’s music industry, has announced the launch of a new awards ceremony to honor “outstanding individuals and companies across the UK’s world-leading live music sector.”

The LIVE Awards will celebrate the endurance of music and the industry in the UK, which has recently weathered the dual battles of Brexit and Covid.

Categories will range from Best Independent Booking Agency to Grassroots Champion, will be open to all across the industry, and will celebrate classical alongside grime and production heroes alongside promoters.

The awards will bring the business together in December and the ceremony will take place annually, spanning a range of achievements including sustainability credentials, marketing prowess and regional performance, to ensure that the very best of the industry is rightly celebrated.

“After a year like no other, the world class UK live music scene is getting together to celebrate the fantastic work delivered in 2022, while looking towards what’s to come in 2023. The awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise our world-leading talent and bring all corners of the industry together, while doing what we do best – throwing a fantastic party.” ~ Jon Collins, LIVE CEO

The winners will be announced on Tuesday (December 13), at The Brewery in London. Judged by a panel of industry professionals, the awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience, with hundreds expected to attend.

“Live Nation is delighted to support these awards. Live is vital to artists and musicians and creates a vibrant economy in which thousands of jobs are supported. It’s the right time to celebrate the best in our sector.” ~ Denis Desmond, LN UK & Ireland Chairman

Applications are open now and will run to September 29th with full details available at LIVE’s official website.

The categories include:

The LIVE Green Award

The LIVE Workforce Award

Venue of the Year

Grassroots Champion

Multinational Booking Agency

Independent Booking Agency

National Promoter of the Year

Regional Promoter of the Year

Top Ticketing Service

Major Festival of the Year

Boutique Festival of the Year

Production Supplier

Brand Partnership

The LIVETime Achievement Award