Audiomack Promotes Jason Johnson to SVP, Marketing and Brand Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music streaming platform Audiomack has promoted Jason Johnson to Senior Vice President (SVP), Marketing & Brand Strategy. The role will see him spearhead the brand’s growth strategy across North America and continue expansion efforts throughout Africa.

Johnson joined the platform in 2018 as a Senior Marketing Consultant, where he was a key figure in launching Audiomack’s #UPNOW artist development section. Audiomack said Johson has also developed marketing initiatives to amplify the international growth of Afrobeats superstars such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others.

Johnson also serves as the President of Audiomack’s Social Action Committee, overseeing the organization’s philanthropic activities. Earlier this year, Audiomack partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to launch a mentorship program “designed to foster the next generation of Black executives in the music industry.”

Under Johnson’s leadership, Audiomack says it became the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya, surpassing WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, and Gmail in Nigeria exclusively.

“I’m humbled and proud to take this next step in my career with Audiomack,” Johnson said. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside a leadership team committed to disrupting the music and tech industry in unprecedented ways.

Audiomack co-founder and CMO David Ponte said: “Jason has two of the most valuable tools of a marketer and brand strategist: tireless work ethic and an adroit understanding of what matters to artists and music fans in 2022.”