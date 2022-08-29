Yes Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Their Close to the Edge Album With Announcement of US Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Rock pioneers and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES have revealed the dates and details for the US leg of their “The Album Series Tour 2022,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, Close To The Edge. This marks the band’s first trip to the US since 2019 and will kick off with two shows at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA, on October 7 – 8 and wrap up in New York at the NYCB Theatre on November 19. Tickets will begin to go on sale on Friday (September 2).

The US tour is dedicated to the late Alan White, the band’s legendary drummer, following his passing this past May. Before the tour gets underway, a special tribute concert, Alan White – Celebrating His Life and Music, will be held on October 2 at 7 pm in Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

White joined YES in June 1972, and over the following 50 years, he would appear on every YES album, including 2021’s The Quest. Following the global pandemic, he had been looking forward to this tour and re-joining his bandmates on stage.

White’s good friend, drummer Jay Schellen, will join YES for the forthcoming tour, alongside Steve Howe (guitars/backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals), and Billy Sherwood (bass guitar/backing vocals).

Following the release of The Yes Album and Fragile in 1971, the band released what is widely considered one of the most defining albums for the progressive movement. Close To The Edge became an inspiration for their contemporaries and successive generations of musicians. The album is saluted with a cover story in the September 2022 issue of the national magazine Guitar Player and journalist Joe Bosso.

“Vast, enigmatic, full of moments of spectacular grandeur and ever-changing hues, Close to the Edge is the ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ of progressive-rock albums. Comprised of just three tracks – the dizzying side-long, 18-minute title track, the equally sprawling mini-epic “And You and I,” and the whacked-out, hyperactive jazz-funk album closer “Siberian Khatru,” Close to the Edge documented YES operating at the peak of their musical powers.”

YES 2022 US Tour Dates:

10/7 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

10/8 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

10/9 – State Theatre – New Brunswick, NJ

10/11 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

10/13 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

10/14 – The Parker Playhouse – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/16 – King Center – Melbourne, FL

10/17 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

10/19 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA

10/20 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX

10/21 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

10/23 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

10/24 – The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA

10/25 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA

10/27 – Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA

10/29 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/4 – The Factory – Chesterfield, MO

11/5 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

11/6 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

11/9 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

11/10 – Wabash Theater – Wabash, IN

11/11 – Hard Rock Casino – Gary, IN

11/13 – Warner Theater – Washington, DC

11/14 – The Palace – Stamford, CT

11/15 – Warner Theatre – Torrington, CT

11/17 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ

11/18 – Wind Creek Events Center – Bethlehem, PA

11/19 – NYCB Theatre – Westbury, NY