Ozzy Says He And Sharon Plan To Move Back To The UK As The U.S. Is Getting Too Weird

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne announced that he and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne plan to permanently relocate back to the United Kingdom in the coming months.

Osbourne revealed his plans to move in an interview with the Observer published on Sunday, citing the tense political climate and a surge in gun violence in the U.S., describing it as a “very weird place to live.”

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told the Guardian

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he added, name dropping a Los Angeles cemetery that serves as the final resting place for many celebrities. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.”

Ozzy also detailed his recent health struggles, including bouts with serious infections, injuries from a fall, and his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was fucking agony,” the veteran singer told the newspaper.

“You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it,” he added.