Kevin Hart Expands His ‘Reality Check’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Kevin Hart announced the expansion of his popular 2022 “Reality Check” tour with the addition of eight new shows to the run.

The expanded tour now includes newly scheduled performances Reading, PA, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Boise, ID, Knoxville, TN, State College, PA, and Mobile, AL as well as second shows added to meet demand in San Diego and Denver.

Hart is one of the most successful touring comics of his generation, with sold out shows at Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival and became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium when he performanced a hometown show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during his What Now Tour.

In 2018, he sold more than 1 million tickets worldwide during his 2018 Irresponsible Tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 16th at 10AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. During shows on his current tour, the use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.