Tom Hopper
Tom Hopper (Shutterstock)

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Tom Hopper – Umbrella Academy, Game of Thrones, Black Sails, Love in The Villa

Tom is one of the hottest actors today starring in three major franchises. Tom tells us why acting is harder than Rugby, the moment he knew he wanted to be an actor, how he figured out early on what he has that would make him stand out as an actor and how he has successfully capitalized on that. Tom gives a fascinating look into what motivates him to take on a role, how he prepares for the parts he takes on, the demands some of his roles put on his body, how he trains to get in shape for his most physically demanding roles and more.

