Dead & Company Prepare To Take Their Final Bow In 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead revival band revealed they are in the planning for what is being billed as the band’s final tour.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band announced via social media on Friday.

Formed in 2015 by former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, the band added John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti to the lineup for a concert at Madison Square Garden before announcing a full ‘Fare Thee Well’ tour, including shows at Bonnaroo, Citi Field in New York, and Fenway Stadium in Boston.

Since then, Dead & Company have toured every year except 2020, when they are forced to cancel their planned run due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since reforming, Dead & Company have not released new music, but the lion’s share of their live shows have been released through streaming services.