Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club Cancels North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish indie-rock band Two Door Cinema Club pulled the plug on their North American tour as the band’s bassist and synth player, Kevin Baird, deals with medical issues.

The band broke the news to fans via social media on Friday, writing:

“To give you guys a bit of an update, I’ve been making some good progress and I’m scheduled to have my operation in the first week of October.”

“I’m really conscious that you guys want to know whether the N.American tour and Corona Capital in Mexico is still going ahead. I’ve spoken to my doctors and unfortunately they’re now certain that I wouldn’t be fit to tour so soon after the operation so we’re going to have to cancel these shows.”

“I’m so sorry, we desperately wanted to make this work.

Baird previously revealed that he has been diagnosed with an “incurable autoimmune disease” and has been undergoing treatment for the malady.

A previously announced tour of the EU in September or October was canceled as well.

Refunds for the North American shows will be available from point of purchase.

