Music Tectonics Names Music Tech Startup Finalists For 2022

(Hypebot) — Four music tech startups worth tracking were named finalists in the Music Tectonics Conference’s Swimming with Narwhals competition last week.

Each will pitch at the Music Tectonics Conference in Santa Monica, California, October 25-27.

From the ten semi-finalist startups that entered, judges selected four finalists based on the originality of their ideas, product-market fit, and potential for success.

AudioShake (Jessica Powell) uses AI to open up songs to new monetization and creative possibilities by separating songs into their stems and instrumentals.

(Jessica Powell) uses AI to open up songs to new monetization and creative possibilities by separating songs into their stems and instrumentals. Opnr (Dre Wallace) is a cloud-based, double-sided marketplace platform that uses data to connect musicians with concert organizers offering opener performance opportunities.

(Dre Wallace) is a cloud-based, double-sided marketplace platform that uses data to connect musicians with concert organizers offering opener performance opportunities. Tuney (Antony Demekhin) is an adaptive music engine and creator tool, making it easy for creators to soundtrack their videos.

(Antony Demekhin) is an adaptive music engine and creator tool, making it easy for creators to soundtrack their videos. Viktrs (Mark Bamford) takes video content to the next level by capturing audience engagement within music videos.

Amptup, BaseNote, Dopr, EDGE Sound Research, Mix.audio / Neutune, and ODD Studios also entered the competition.

Semi-final judges included Tom Windish (Wasserman Music, EVP, Head of Business Development and A&R), Fred McIntyre (Capacitance, Managing Director),​ and Isabelle Persson (Expert Dojo, Head of Investment).

“At the semi-final, we heard from booking platforms, stem separation and monetization platforms, artist investment, NFT marketplace convergence, haptics, music creation combined with NFTs, a unique instrument, synch workflow, and video platforms,” says MT conference director Dmitri Vietze, ”It was a great snapshot of where music innovation is happening- which is everywhere.”

You can find more info on the Music Tectonics Conference here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.