The Wireless Festival Headed To Abu Dhabi For 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — Festival Republic is bringing their popular urban music Wireless Festival to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

James Craven, President of Live Nation MENA, revealed the festival’s regional expansion plans on Thursday as part of a press release by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announcing a line-up of events for the winter of 2022 and 2023.

“With more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE, it is important we constantly track changing music tastes that are reflective of such a diverse population,” Craven said. “Hip hop remains one of the most popular genres throughout the region and the launch of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi next March will be a huge draw to urban music fans throughout the region.

According to Craven, the festival will take place on March 4th with a lineup that includes “some of the biggest international hip hop stars” but did not share any details on specific performers or where in Abu Dhabi the festival will take place.

Wireless, which debuted in London’s Hyde Park in 2005, has grown to become one of the most popular hip-hop festivals in the world. The brand has also expanded into adjacent festivals in Leeds in 2006 and 2007, and Birmingham in 2014. The festival brand was also transplanted to Germany, with an event launching in 2017 and held there annually in non-pandemic years.