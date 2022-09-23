Apple Music Announced As The New Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the NFL announced that Apple Music is the new sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show when the league’s big game takes place on February 12, 2023.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL Nana-Yaw Asamoah said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” added Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Additional details and sneak peeks about the Halftime Show will be revealed through Apple Music’s social media on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter in the lead up to the event.

More than 120 million viewers tuned into the The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live earlier this year, which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and marked the first time these five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

Apple replaces longtime sponsor Pepsi, who announced in May that they wouldn’t be returning in 2023 after a decade of sponsorship of the event.

As of yet, performers for the 2023 Halftime Show have yet to be revealed but past performers include The Weeknd, Paul McCartney, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Prince, Madonna and more.