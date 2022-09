A very cool conversation with Billy Bob and JD about making music and their band “Boxmasters.” Billy talks about writing music, why he was drawn to music as a kid before acting, how writing music helps his acting and writing screenplays, how influential and daunting “The Beatles” are when it comes to making his music and much more. A great window into how these artists create.

