Netflix Releases Trailer For Show All About Spotify: ‘The Playlist’

(Hypebot) — Netflix is chronicling the early days of Spotify in a six-episode limited series, The Playlist premiering on October 13th, and just released the show’s first trailer.

There’s no word yet if Daniel Ek is portrayed as a superhero that saved the music industry, but the series apparently takes some liberties. “In this fictionalized account, a Swedish tech entrepreneur and his partners set out to revolutionize the music industry with a legal streaming platform,” said Netflix.

“Led by Daniel Ek, a group of passionate young entrepreneurs come together in what seems to be the impossible task to change the music industry – and the world. They set out to create a legal streaming service for music.“

The new Playlist trailer.

The original teaser.

