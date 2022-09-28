Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Debut New Live Streaming Service

TORONTO, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall, announced the launch of Massey Hall+, a new, on-demand and ticketing live streaming service for the two iconic Toronto live entertainment venues.

“While nothing can ever rival the excitement of attending a live concert, Massey Hall+ brings a new level of connection and intimacy to the incredible art and experiences from our iconic venues,” said Jesse Kumagai President & CEO, Massey Hall. “Breaking down barriers of access so our programming can reach a wider audience will only increase our impact in the community as we connect more people to the artists and music we love.”

Fans can download the Massey Hall+ app to receive news and updates about upcoming-ticketed livestream events and watch exclusive on-demand content.

Programming available on the app includes prerecorded Live at Massey Hall film series, documentaries, acoustic sessions, Roy Thomson Hall lobby performances, emerging artist profiles, music education programming and more.

In the coming months, new artist development and community outreach content will also be filmed from the new venues and spaces within Allied Music Centre – the fourth-floor club, the theatre, Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, and the Deane Cameron Recording Studio.

“With the integration of Massey Hall+ into our ticketing platform, we are pleased to offer our customers easy-to-use quick access to live content, without the need for separate registrations and logins,” said Doug McKendrick, Vice-President Production & Technology. “With Massey Hall+, we are finally able to tie everything that we do in the live performance and content capture realm, together into one convenient place.”