Australia’s Strawberry Fields Festival Canceled After Catastrophic Flooding

TOCUMWAL, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Australia’s annual Strawberry Fields festival have canceled the event for 2022 after the festival grounds were affected by extreme weather and flooding.

Organizers broke the news to fans via social media, writing:

We are absolutely devastated to announce that we must cancel Strawberry this October due to flooding.

The Murray river – which normally is the star attraction of our beloved festival – has experienced unprecedented flooding levels. After being in Tocumwal for a decade we have never seen these heights persist. Critical access and entertainment areas are currently metres underwater, and expert advice suggests the situation could only worsen from here.

At this stage it is not possible to commence event construction or be confident at all that the festival can safely take place. After consultation with our local stakeholders and emergency services we have been left with no alternative but to cancel.

Trust us. While the idea of throwing the first music festival exclusively accessible by houseboat, tinny, personal snorkeling or flotation device was somewhat tempting… we decided Australia probably isn’t quite ready for the concept just yet.

The three day fest, which was set for the end of October, promised a lineup that included Egyptian Lover, The Pharcyde, DAVI, Kamaal Williams, Horse Meat Disco, DJ Python, Acid Pauli, as well as a DJ set from Massive Attack’s Daddy G, among others.

This year’s cancellation marks the third consecutive year that the festival has been canceled and follows a two-year hiatus imposed by COVID-19 restrictions.

However, organizers are preparing for the festival’s 2023 return and announced that the event would take place from November 17-19, 2023. Fans who have purchased tickets can roll their passes over for 2023 but information on refunds will be provided to ticketholders via email.