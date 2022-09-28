The CMA Donates $100,000 To The Music Health Alliance In The Name Of Naomi Judd

(CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association underscored their commitment to supporting mental health with a pledge of $100,000 to Music Health Alliance, to further the organization’s mission to provide music industry professionals with essential mental health services.

The CMA’s donation was made in the name of the Country Music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd, wh tragically took her own life on April 30, 2022.

“We often hear firsthand from CMA members and our music industry partners that mental health remains a critical issue for individuals within our business,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “While touring and other sectors have bounced back following the pandemic, we cannot underestimate the ongoing need to support those who are struggling. It was only a few months ago we lost the legendary Naomi Judd to suicide, a loss that affected our Country community deeply. We applaud the essential work that Tatum, Shelia, and the entire team at Music Health Alliance continues to provide to our industry, and we encourage anyone who might be struggling to reach out to their team.”

Nashville-based nonprofit MHA’s Mental Health Fund provides access to mental health services including counseling, psychiatrist visits and screenings for qualified music industry professionals. In the last two years, the fund has provided more than 1,700 counseling sessions for the music industry.

The CMA’s $100,000 pledge continues their past financial support of the MHA in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, when the CMA supported both its members and the music community at large with a focus on mental health.

“Because of its creativity and unique pressures, mental health has always been a challenge facing the music business,” says Tatum Allsep, MHA Founder & CEO. “The pandemic elevated the awareness and importance of mental health care for everyone, especially within our industry. Since 2020 MHA has had a 300% increase in requests for mental health support. In honor of our beloved Naomi Judd, we are so thankful for CMA’s pledge of support in addressing this most pressing and continuing need. Now more than ever before, mental health resources and access are critical.”