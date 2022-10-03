Ringo Starr Cancels Shows After Contracting COVID

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former Beatle Ringo Starr paused his current North American All Starr tour as he recovers from COVID-19.
According to a statement from his team, Ringo is currently recovering at home and hopes to resume his tour as soon as possible.
News of the 82-year-old drummer’s health issues comes after the abrupt cancellation of a pair of shows this weekend.
At present, the following dates have been impacted by the cancellation:
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre
“As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” a message from the tour via social media stated.