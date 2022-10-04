Depeche Mode Announce New Album and ‘Memento Mori’ World Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today (October 4) at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023.

In a break from tradition, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed today that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

These limited North American dates will feature stops at Madison Square Garden, United Center, Kia Forum, and Scotiabank Arena, among others. The band will begin their European stadium tour on May 16, with notable stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.

In speaking about Memento Mori, Gore commented, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

This will be Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years. The band’s most

recent outing, the 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour, was its longest to date and was one of the year’s highest

grossing tours, with the band playing to more than 3 million fans throughout 130 shows across Europe

and North America.

Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Spirit, which reached No. 1 in 11 territories, charting in the Top 5 in more than 20 others. Memento Mori will be released worldwide in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, the Memento Mori album and tour represents the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 25 San Jose, CA SAP Center

March 28 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

March 30 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

April 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

April 5 Chicago, IL United Center

April 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 9 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

April 12 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

April 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 16 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 20 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

May 26 Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

June 2 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

June 17 London, UK Twickenham Stadium

June 20 Munich, DE Olympiastadion

June 22 Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 Paris, FR Stade de France

June 27 Copenhagen, DK Parken

June 29 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

July 7 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

July 12 Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

July 14 Milan, IT San Siro

July 16 Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

July 26 Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

July 28 Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

July 30 Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

August 2 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

August 6 Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 Oslo, NO Telenor Arena