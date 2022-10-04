Depeche Mode Announce New Album and ‘Memento Mori’ World Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today (October 4) at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023.
In a break from tradition, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed today that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.
These limited North American dates will feature stops at Madison Square Garden, United Center, Kia Forum, and Scotiabank Arena, among others. The band will begin their European stadium tour on May 16, with notable stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.
In speaking about Memento Mori, Gore commented, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
This will be Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years. The band’s most
recent outing, the 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour, was its longest to date and was one of the year’s highest
grossing tours, with the band playing to more than 3 million fans throughout 130 shows across Europe
and North America.
Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Spirit, which reached No. 1 in 11 territories, charting in the Top 5 in more than 20 others. Memento Mori will be released worldwide in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, the Memento Mori album and tour represents the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 25 San Jose, CA SAP Center
March 28 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
March 30 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
April 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
April 5 Chicago, IL United Center
April 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
April 9 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
April 12 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
April 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
May 16 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 20 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
May 26 Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
June 2 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
June 17 London, UK Twickenham Stadium
June 20 Munich, DE Olympiastadion
June 22 Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 Paris, FR Stade de France
June 27 Copenhagen, DK Parken
June 29 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
July 7 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
July 12 Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
July 14 Milan, IT San Siro
July 16 Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
July 26 Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
July 28 Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
July 30 Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
August 2 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
August 6 Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 Oslo, NO Telenor Arena