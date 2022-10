A wide-ranging conversation that gives us a revealing window into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Hear how Peter’s massive hit “Frampton Comes Alive” (one of the biggest selling albums of all time) changed his life for the good and for the worse, how childhood friend David Bowie helped save his career, his rise to fame, his fall from fame, what music has meant to him, how he got hooked on the guitar and much more.