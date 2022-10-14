‘Hagrid’ Actor Robbie Coltrane, Dead At 72

LARBERT, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the popular Harry Potter film franchise, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, told the New York Times that the veteran actor died in a hospital in Scotland on Friday. A cause of death was not disclosed but Wright told the Times that he had been ill for some time.

With an extensive resume of film and television projects, Coltrane’s first feature role came in 1979 when he was cast as Det. Fritz Langley in Amos Poe’s “Subway Riders” and he went on to star in films such as “Krull” (1982), “Eat The Rich” (1987), “Goldeneye” (1995) and Oceans 12 (2004), among others.

He is best known for his potrayal of the gruff half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the sprawling “Harry Potter” series which included a total of eight films, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011).

He reunited with the cast in 2020 for a Return to Hogwarts, a special marking the 20th anniversary of the film franchise.

He also worked as a voice actor, including in Walt Disney/Pixar’s 2012 hit “Brave” as well as on television, including the popular British crime drama “Cracker” for which he received multiple BAFTA awards for Best Actor.