JID And Smino Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta-based rapper JID and St. Louis rapper Smino are lining up for a major co-headlining tour of North America early next year.
Produced by Live Nation, the Luv is 4Ever Tour 2023 kicks off on January 22nd at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA with stops in more than 30 cities across the U.S. before winding up at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on March 29th.
Major market plays include January 31st at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the Bayou Music Center in Houston on February 16, Terminal 5 in NYC on March 3rd, and Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on March 21st.
LUV IS 4EVER TOUR DATES:
Sun Jan 22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Tue Jan 24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Thu Jan 26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Sat Jan 28 – Oakland, CA – The Fox
Tue Jan 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Thu Feb 2 – San Diego, CA – SOMA San Diego
Fri Feb 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Feb 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri Feb 10 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*
Mon Feb 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Tue Feb 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Wed Feb 15 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Thu Feb 16 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Feb 18 – Atlanta, CA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Feb 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Wed Feb 22 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
Fri Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Feb 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed Mar 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Mar 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*
Tue Mar 7 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Thu Mar 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Sun Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed Mar 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri Mar 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue Mar 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Mar 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Fri Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sat Mar 25 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*
Tue Mar 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Mar 29 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works