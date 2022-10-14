JID And Smino Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta-based rapper JID and St. Louis rapper Smino are lining up for a major co-headlining tour of North America early next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the Luv is 4Ever Tour 2023 kicks off on January 22nd at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA with stops in more than 30 cities across the U.S. before winding up at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on March 29th.

Major market plays include January 31st at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the Bayou Music Center in Houston on February 16, Terminal 5 in NYC on March 3rd, and Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on March 21st.

LUV IS 4EVER TOUR DATES:

Sun Jan 22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Thu Jan 26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sat Jan 28 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

Tue Jan 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Feb 2 – San Diego, CA – SOMA San Diego

Fri Feb 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Feb 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Feb 10 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*

Mon Feb 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Feb 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Feb 15 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Thu Feb 16 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Feb 18 – Atlanta, CA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Feb 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Wed Feb 22 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Fri Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Feb 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Mar 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Mar 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*

Tue Mar 7 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Mar 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed Mar 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri Mar 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Mar 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Fri Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 25 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*

Tue Mar 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Mar 29 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works