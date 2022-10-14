VenuWorks Names HR Cook As Regional VP

AMES, IA (CelebrityAccess) — VenuWorks announce the hire of HR Cook as a Regional Vice President in the company’s corporate office.

At VenuWorks, Cook will oversee several of the company’s managed locations, while serving as the primary liaison between client and venue management staff and VenuWorks corporate leadership.

Cook begins his new position on October 24.

“HR has a demonstrated track record as an industry leader making him the ideal addition to our corporate team,” said VenuWorks Founder/CEO Steve Peters. “I am confident he will effectively support our Executive Directors and venue teams by leveraging his knowledge and experience as a venue manager. I am excited to have HR as part of the future of VenuWorks.”

Cook joins VenuWorks with more than two decades of experience in senior venue management, including account management, large scale venue expansion feasibility studies, successful leadership of a $45M venue renovation and expansion project, and negotiation and execution of numerous client and tenant contracts.

More recently, Cook served since 2016 as General Manager of the ASM Global-managed Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

“While I was not looking for a change, I was presented with an opportunity to utilize and expand my venue management skills with an Iowa-based company allowing me to continue to reside in Dubuque, a city my wife and I have grown to love,” said Cook of his new role. “I have enjoyed my time at the Five Flags Center and feel that I have made a positive impact in raising the level of entertainment in Dubuque.”